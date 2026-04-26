KKR's Tim Seifert records successive ducks in IPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Tim Seifert's horror Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has continued. Seifert, who replaced his struggling New Zealand teammate Finn Allen after 5 matches this season, has himself been under the cosh. The opening batter fell for a three-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 38 on Sunday. Notably, this was Seifert's 2nd successive duck this season.
Information
Mohsin Khan removes a sorry Seifert
The 2nd over of KKR's innings saw Seifert fall prey to pacer Mohsin Khan. The ball was pitched up by the bowler around off and Seifert chipped it straight to the fielder at covers.
Stats
A look at Seifert's stats
Since replacing Allen at the top order, Seifert's scores in IPL 2026 read 19, 0 and 0. Before this, he perished for a duck against Rajasthan Royals. With his latest score, Seifert now has 20 ducks in T20 cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. From 319 matches (294 innings), Seifert owns 7,431 runs. His average has dropped to 28.8. His strike rate is 136.49.