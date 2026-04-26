KKR's Tim Seifert records successive ducks in IPL 2026: Stats

The 2nd over of KKR's innings saw Seifert fall prey to pacer Mohsin Khan. The ball was pitched up by the bowler around off and Seifert chipped it straight to the fielder at covers.

Stats

A look at Seifert's stats

Since replacing Allen at the top order, Seifert's scores in IPL 2026 read 19, 0 and 0. Before this, he perished for a duck against Rajasthan Royals. With his latest score, Seifert now has 20 ducks in T20 cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. From 319 matches (294 innings), Seifert owns 7,431 runs. His average has dropped to 28.8. His strike rate is 136.49.