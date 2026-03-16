IPL 2026: KKR won't seek replacements for Pathirana, Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have decided not to seek replacements for injured pacers Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, as per Cricbuzz. The decision comes despite injury concerns for both players. Rana suffered a knee injury just before India's first match in the T20 World Cup 2026. He underwent surgery and is unlikely to participate in IPL 2026.

Squad stability KKR optimistic about Pathirana's return Despite the injury concerns, KKR have opted to stick with their original squad without adding another pace option. The team believes they have enough resources to manage the tournament without any additional players. In addition to this, KKR management is optimistic about Pathirana's potential return during the latter half of IPL 2026.

Team composition KKR have 4 Indian pacers in their squad For IPL 2026, KKR have a strong bowling lineup with four Indian pacers—Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, and Akash Deep. The team also has Zimbabwean star bowler Blessing Muzarbani in their squad. He was signed as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman who had to be released on BCCI's orders.

Advertisement