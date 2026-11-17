IPL 2027: How KKR freed up ₹27.2 crore before auction
What's the story
Ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) altered their squad, releasing several players. The franchise parted ways with fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, freeing up a total of ₹27.2 crore from their budget. Pathirana was bought for ₹18 crore at last year's auction but only played one match for KKR before being injured. Here are further details.
Player release
Journeys of Pathirana, Mustafizur
As mentioned, Pathirana played a solitary game for KKR after his four-season stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was bought for a whopping ₹18 crore.
Mustafizur's time with KKR also came to an end without him playing a single game for the franchise. He fetched a ₹9.20 crore contract for the IPL 2026 season.
The Bangladesh fast bowler was then instructed by the BCCI to be released from the squad amid diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.
Retention decision
KKR retain Green despite major squad overhaul
Despite the major changes in their squad, KKR decided to retain Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. He was bought for ₹25.2 crore at last year's auction.
Although he had a slow start to the season, Green ended up scoring 322 runs at a strike rate of 145.70 and taking seven wickets with an economy rate of 10.63 during the tournament.
Players
KKR release 12 players
KKR, who released 12 players, will have to shop for their captain. Ajinkya Rahane, their previous captain, has retired from the IPL.
Released players: Ajinkya Rahane, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvinith Sisodia, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, and Umran Malik.
Purse remaining (second-biggest): ₹41.65 crore.