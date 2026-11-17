As mentioned, Pathirana played a solitary game for KKR after his four-season stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was bought for a whopping ₹18 crore.

Mustafizur's time with KKR also came to an end without him playing a single game for the franchise. He fetched a ₹9.20 crore contract for the IPL 2026 season.

The Bangladesh fast bowler was then instructed by the BCCI to be released from the squad amid diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.