IPL 2027: List of players released by all teams
What's the story
All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have submitted their final list of retained and released players ahead of the 2027 season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) released several notable names, with MS Dhoni calling time on his career. Here's the complete list of players released ahead of the upcoming auction.
CSK
Chennai Super Kings
While CSK released 10 players, the biggest development was Dhoni retiring as a player.
The former captain will, however, remain associated with the franchise as their team mentor.
CSK also let go of Prashant Veer, their ₹14.20 crore signee.
Released players: Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Macneil Noronha, and MS Dhoni.
Purse remaining: ₹28.05 crore.
MI
Mumbai Indians
Like the Super Kings, MI are also eyeing their sixth IPL title. They have released nine players, including the experienced Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.
Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar and leg-spinner Mayank Markande are also among the names.
Released players: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, and Mayank Rawat.
Purse remaining: ₹32.60 crore.
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR, who released 12 players, will have to shop for their captain. Ajinkya Rahane, their previous captain, has retired from the IPL.
Released players: Ajinkya Rahane, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvinith Sisodia, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, and Umran Malik.
Purse remaining (second-biggest): ₹41.65 crore.
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who earlier parted ways with their captain, Rishabh Pant, have released seven players.
The list includes South African batter Matthew Breetzke and experienced overseas players Anrich Nortje, George Linde, and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Released players: Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, and Avesh Khan.
Purse remaining (biggest): ₹47.45 crore.
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released nine players, and the biggest name on the list is Australian opener Travis Head.
The franchise has also parted ways with South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis.
Released players: Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dilshan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, and David Payne.
Purse remaining: ₹40.15 crore.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have released players, including England's Jacob Bethell, who was part of the franchise's title-winning campaign. Released players: Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, and Vihaan Malhotra. Purse remaining: ₹14.15 crore.
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Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans (GT), the 2022 champions, have released five players. The list includes experienced Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and England fast bowler Mark Wood. Released players: Ishant Sharma, Mark Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan, and Connor Esterhuizen. Purse remaining: ₹8.75 crore.
DC
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals (DC) have also released a bunch of players. Their tally reached 10, including Mitchell Starc, who wants to focus on national commitments ahead of Australia's international schedule.
Released players: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, and Ajay Mandal.
Purse remaining: ₹39.5 crore.
RR
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have released eight players, parting ways with Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, and Tushar Deshpande.
The inaugural IPL champions also said goodbye to the explosive Shimron Hetmyer.
Released players: Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, and Shimron Hetmyer.
Purse remaining: ₹27.05 crore.
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Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have released six players, with Lockie Ferguson and all-rounder Mitch Owen making the list. Indian batter Nehal Wadhera is also among the notable departures. Released players: Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, and Vishal Nishad. Purse remaining: ₹18.6 crore.