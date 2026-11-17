While CSK released 10 players, the biggest development was Dhoni retiring as a player.

The former captain will, however, remain associated with the franchise as their team mentor.

CSK also let go of Prashant Veer, their ₹14.20 crore signee.

Released players: Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Macneil Noronha, and MS Dhoni.

Purse remaining: ₹28.05 crore.