3 records KL Rahul can accomplish in NZ ODI series 

Rahul is closing in on 1,000 runs in away (home of opposition) ODIs. He needs 59 runs to reach this milestone.

Across 37 away games so far, the star batter has scored 941 runs with six fifties and two centuries to his name, according to Cricinfo.

However, his average of 33.6 is the fifth-worst for any Indian with at least 900 runs in these matches.

Rahul's strike rate is a decent 86.4.