3 records KL Rahul can accomplish in NZ ODI series
What's the story
Team India is gearing up for its next ODI series in New Zealand. The five-match affair, starting November 4 in Auckland, is crucial with the World Cup less than a year away. The pitches in New Zealand are known to be swing-friendly, posing a challenge for batters. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is among the players to watch out for as he has been exceptional in ODI cricket. Here we look at three records Rahul can accomplish in the upcoming series.
#1
1,000 runs in away ODIs
Rahul is closing in on 1,000 runs in away (home of opposition) ODIs. He needs 59 runs to reach this milestone.
Across 37 away games so far, the star batter has scored 941 runs with six fifties and two centuries to his name, according to Cricinfo.
However, his average of 33.6 is the fifth-worst for any Indian with at least 900 runs in these matches.
Rahul's strike rate is a decent 86.4.
#2
Second-most ODI tons as Indian keeper
Four of Rahul's nine ODI tons have come as a designated wicket-keeper - the joint-second-most for an Indian.
He needs one more three-figure score to break the tie with Rahul Dravid.
With nine such tons, MS Dhoni tops this list. Across 58 games as a keeper, Rahul has scored 2,025 runs at 59.55.
He needs 276 more runs to displace Dravid as the keeper with the second-most ODI runs for India.
#3
Second visiting keeper with multiple ODI tons in NZ
Rahul already has an ODI ton on NZ soil, having scored a 113-112 in the 2020 Mount Maunganui affair.
The dasher hence has a chance to become just the second visiting keeper with multiple ODI tons in New Zealand against the hosts.
Rahul would join Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who clocked two tons across 18 outings in the nation.