Rahul made his Test debut against Australia in 2014 and has since played eight Tests in the continent as a designated opener, scoring one century and two fifties.

In England, he has scored four centuries and three fifties in 26 innings across 13 matches.

The right-handed batter also has one century and one fifty to his name as an opener in nine innings across five Tests in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Rahul is standing in his maiden Test in New Zealand.