KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener with this Test record
What's the story
KL Rahul has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Indian Test opener to register 50-plus scores in all four SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. The Karnataka-based cricketer scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 116 balls on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. This achievement adds another feather to his cap as he has also scored centuries in the other three SENA countries. Here are further details.
Career highlights
Rahul's run as an opener in SENA nations
Rahul made his Test debut against Australia in 2014 and has since played eight Tests in the continent as a designated opener, scoring one century and two fifties.
In England, he has scored four centuries and three fifties in 26 innings across 13 matches.
The right-handed batter also has one century and one fifty to his name as an opener in nine innings across five Tests in South Africa.
Meanwhile, Rahul is standing in his maiden Test in New Zealand.
Partnership
Second-highest opening stand for India in New Zealand
On Day 2 of the first Test, Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a solid start with a 130-run partnership for the opening wicket.
Jaiswal scored an impressive 85 runs off just 89 balls, hitting 16 fours in the process.
This was India's fourth century stand for the opening wicket in New Zealand in Test cricket.
Jaiswal and Rahul's 130-run partnership is also now India's second-highest opening stand in New Zealand (Tests).
Second innings
Rahul, Padikkal add 29 runs for 2nd wicket
After Jaiswal was dismissed by Matt Henry in the evening session on Day 2, Rahul joined hands with Devdutt Padikkal.
The duo added 29 runs from 67 balls to take India to 159/1 in their first innings.
Padikkal, who has scored two centuries in his last two Tests for India, was unbeaten on 16 from 35 balls at the end of the second day's play at Basin Reserve.
Earlier in the day, the Kiwis were folded for 368 thanks.
Stats
Here are Rahul's Test numbers
Speaking of Rahul's overall Test numbers, he has raced to 4,340 runs from 71 Tests at an average of 37.09.
The tally includes 12 centuries and 22 fifties across 123 innings.
His highest score is 199 against England in Chennai, back in December 2016.
While opening the batting, he has scored four tons in England and one each in South Africa and Australia.
He requires two more tons to join India's Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies's Gordon Greenidge in the club of away openers with the most Test tons in SENA countries (8 each).