Jaiswal's innings was instrumental in building a solid opening partnership with KL Rahul, adding 130 runs for the first wicket.

The former brought his T20 batting into Test cricket, much to the delight of Indian fans.

He was aggressive from the start, hitting boundaries and playing some beautiful drives.

The southpaw's second ramp over the slips for a boundary brought up the hundred for India's opening stand.

However, Jaiswal fell short of a well-deserved century after being dismissed by Matt Henry on the fifth ball of the 28th over.