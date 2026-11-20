Wellington Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers fiery 85 vs New Zealand
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden Test outing in New Zealand saw him hammer a fiery 85 runs off just 89 balls at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The left-handed batter hit a whopping 16 fours during his innings, helping India take a strong position after bowling out the Kiwis for 368 runs in their first innings. Notably, the southpaw missed out on his eighth Test hundred. Here are further details.
Partnership highlights
Jaiswal's innings was instrumental in building a solid opening partnership
Jaiswal's innings was instrumental in building a solid opening partnership with KL Rahul, adding 130 runs for the first wicket.
The former brought his T20 batting into Test cricket, much to the delight of Indian fans.
He was aggressive from the start, hitting boundaries and playing some beautiful drives.
The southpaw's second ramp over the slips for a boundary brought up the hundred for India's opening stand.
However, Jaiswal fell short of a well-deserved century after being dismissed by Matt Henry on the fifth ball of the 28th over.
Stats
14th Test fifty for Jaiswal
Jaiswal's 85 off 89 balls was laced with 16 fours.
Playing his 32nd Test, the dasher has raced to 2,697 runs at an average of 48.16, as per Cricinfo.
This was his 14th fifty in Test cricket. He also owns seven tons.
Across 17 Test matches away from home, Jaiswal has scored 1,280 runs at an average of 42.66 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).
Partnership
Second-highest opening stand for India in New Zealand
Jaiswal and Rahul's 130-run partnership is now India's second-highest opening stand in New Zealand (Tests).
The duo is only behind Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman's 149*-run stand in the 1990 Auckland affair.
Overall, Jaiswal and Rahul became the fourth Indian opening pair with a Test century stand on NZ soil.
The duo now has two century stands for the first wicket in Test cricket.