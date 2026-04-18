KL Rahul features in his 150th IPL match: Stats

Star Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul has completed 150 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The IPL 2026 game between DC and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, marked his milestone. Rahul is among the most consistent batters in the league's history, having tallied over 5,000 runs at a 45-plus average. Here we look at his stats.

Stats Rahul has played for five teams Having made his IPL debut back in 2013, Rahul has played for five teams in the league. He has even led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahul enters his 150th match with 5,333 across 140 innings. His average of 45.58 is the best among batters with at least 2,000 IPL runs.

Tons 5 hundreds in the league Rahul's tally of five IPL hundreds is the fourth-most for any batter (50s: 41). The wicketkeeper-batter is only behind Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), and Chris Gayle (6) on this list. Rahul hammered two tons apiece for PBKS and LSG. His latest hundred came for DC last season. He was the first batter to score hundreds for three different IPL sides.

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Stats while opening Fourth-most IPL runs for an opener 4,529 of Rahul's runs have come as an opener at 48.69. Shikhar Dhawan (6,362), Kohli (5,237), and David Warner (5,910) are the only batters with more runs in this regard. Rahul's average of 48.69 is the best among openers with at least 1,000 runs in the league. Each of Rahul's five IPL tons has come at this position.

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