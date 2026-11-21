KL Rahul reaches his 13th Test ton, scripts records
What's the story
KL Rahul bolstered India with an incredible century on Day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. After New Zealand scored 368 in the first innings, Rahul added a century stand with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. He also formed a 165-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, taking India toward 300. Rahul raced to his 13th century in Test cricket.
Knock
Rahul holds his fort
On Day 2, Rahul and Jaiswal gave India a solid start with a 130-run opening stand.
This was India's fourth century stand for the opening wicket in New Zealand in Tests.
Jaiswal and Rahul's 130-run partnership is also now India's second-highest opening stand in New Zealand (Tests).
After Jaiswal was dismissed in the evening session, Rahul joined hands with Padikkal.
Century
Rahul reaches defiant ton
India resumed the third day's proceedings on 159/1 (39 overs).
While India were eyeing the 300-run mark, Rahul reached his ton off 207 balls just after lunch.
After Padikkal's dismissal, Rahul added another 91-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill.
In the final session, Nathan Smith dismissed Rahul, who scored a resounding 136 off 290 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).
Milestones
Rahul joins these players
As mentioned, this was Rahul's 13th Test century. He also has 21 half-centuries.
According to Cricbuzz, Rahul equaled Murali Vijay in terms of Test centuries as an opener for India (12). They are only behind Sunil Gavaskar (33) and Virender Sehwag (22).
Rahul also became the fourth Indian opener with a Test century in New Zealand, joining Gautam Gambhir, Gavaskar, and Shikhar Dhawan.
SENA
Rahul shining in SENA nations
Rahul made his Test debut against Australia in 2014 and has since played eight Tests in the continent as a designated opener, scoring one century and two fifties.
In England, he has scored four centuries and three fifties in 26 innings.
The right-handed batter also has a century and a fifty as an opener across five Tests in South Africa.
Meanwhile, Rahul scored a ton in his maiden Test in New Zealand.
Information
Asian batters with Test tons in all four SENA nations
Rahul joined Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Virat Kohli as Asian batters with Test tons in all four SENA countries. According to Cricbuzz, Anwar and KL Rahul are the only players to do so as openers.
Numbers
A look at his Test numbers
Coming to Rahul's overall Test numbers, the Indian opener has raced to 4,421 runs from 71 Tests at an average of 37.49. The tally includes 13 centuries and 21 fifties across 123 innings.
His highest score is 199 against England in Chennai, back in December 2016.
Rahul is closing in on 3,000 Test runs away from home (the opposition's home).