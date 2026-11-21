On Day 2, Rahul and Jaiswal gave India a solid start with a 130-run opening stand.

This was India's fourth century stand for the opening wicket in New Zealand in Tests.

Jaiswal and Rahul's 130-run partnership is also now India's second-highest opening stand in New Zealand (Tests).

After Jaiswal was dismissed in the evening session, Rahul joined hands with Padikkal.