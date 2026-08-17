'Quietly toiling in nets': Rahul lauds Padikkal's maiden Test ton
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal's first Test century has been hailed as a result of his dedication and perseverance over the years. The Karnataka batsman scored an impressive 167 in India's first innings against Sri Lanka in Galle, helping the team post a total of 462/10. The ongoing Galle affair is Padikkal's third match in Test cricket. He last played for India in November 2024.
Pre-match insights
Preparation for SL tour included India A stint
Padikkal's journey to his maiden Test century was not a sudden one.
He had been preparing for the Sri Lanka tour by playing for India A and scoring runs in the warm-up game.
His experience of scoring a century in the warm-up game was instrumental in helping him adapt to the conditions and understand what would be required at this level, Rahul said.
Match performance
Contributions from other batters bolster India's 1st-innings total
Padikkal's innings was a mix of patience and aggression, as he scored his maiden Test hundred and went on to make 167.
His knock included 15 fours and a six.
Along with Rahul's contribution of 82 runs, Dhruv Jurel's valuable addition of 51 runs, and Rishabh Pant's contribution of 39 runs, India managed to post a huge total despite Sri Lanka's late fightback.
Career milestone
Rahul lauds Padikkal's achievement
Rahul emphasized the importance of Padikkal's century in his career.
"In the last couple of years he's been waiting for his opportunity and quietly toiling in the nets and trying to get better at some aspects of his batting," Rahul said in a video posted by BCCI.
"I'm really happy that he could get the first hundred and that's really special for everybody," Rahul added, stressing its significance in helping players enjoy their cricket more.