WPL: Klinger praises GG's effort despite dropped catches against MI
What's the story
Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger acknowledged that his team had a rough outing in the field during their defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium. He specifically mentioned the missed chances to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur as a major factor in the loss. Despite this, Klinger praised his players for their hard work and dedication in training. Notably, MI accomplished the 193-run target with four balls to spare.
Match analysis
Klinger acknowledges dropped catches' impact on match outcome
Klinger said, "It's difficult when you give a player as good as Harmanpreet three chances." He added that while the effort was commendable, dropping catches is something they will continue to work on. The coach emphasized that despite the poor fielding display against MI, he was pleased with his team's overall effort and commitment in training sessions.
Captain's perspective
Gardner regrets missed opportunities and underutilization of self
After GG's loss to MI, skipper Ashleigh Gardner expressed regret over the missed chances to dismiss MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She also admitted that she could have bowled more overs. "Catches sometimes win matches," Gardner said, adding that they couldn't afford to drop chances against top players like Harmanpreet. The captain acknowledged her own underutilization as a bowler but felt there were better match-ups at the time.
Team dynamics
Gardner praises team's middle-order firepower
Despite the loss, Gardner praised her team's middle-order strength, especially Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali. She said, "The best thing about our side is the amount of firepower we have in the middle." The captain also addressed the decision to retire out debutant Ayushi Soni for a more aggressive player who could run well between wickets and clear boundaries at the end.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Harmanpreet played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off just 43 balls. She was well supported by Nicola Carey, who scored an unbeaten 38 runs off 23 balls as MI prevailed with four balls to spare. Earlier in the game, GG were on the verge of being restricted under the 150-mark, but Georgia Wareham (43* runs off 33 balls) and Bharti Fulmali (36* off just 15 balls) took their total to a respectable 192/5.