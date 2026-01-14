WPL: Klinger praises GG's effort despite dropped catches against MI

Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger acknowledged that his team had a rough outing in the field during their defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium. He specifically mentioned the missed chances to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur as a major factor in the loss. Despite this, Klinger praised his players for their hard work and dedication in training. Notably, MI accomplished the 193-run target with four balls to spare.

Match analysis Klinger acknowledges dropped catches' impact on match outcome Klinger said, "It's difficult when you give a player as good as Harmanpreet three chances." He added that while the effort was commendable, dropping catches is something they will continue to work on. The coach emphasized that despite the poor fielding display against MI, he was pleased with his team's overall effort and commitment in training sessions.

Captain's perspective Gardner regrets missed opportunities and underutilization of self After GG's loss to MI, skipper Ashleigh Gardner expressed regret over the missed chances to dismiss MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She also admitted that she could have bowled more overs. "Catches sometimes win matches," Gardner said, adding that they couldn't afford to drop chances against top players like Harmanpreet. The captain acknowledged her own underutilization as a bowler but felt there were better match-ups at the time.

Team dynamics Gardner praises team's middle-order firepower Despite the loss, Gardner praised her team's middle-order strength, especially Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali. She said, "The best thing about our side is the amount of firepower we have in the middle." The captain also addressed the decision to retire out debutant Ayushi Soni for a more aggressive player who could run well between wickets and clear boundaries at the end.