Manchester United extend midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's contract: Decoding his journey

Manchester United have confirmed that young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract with the club. The deal will keep him at Old Trafford until 2031, ending months of speculation about his future. The England international's previous contract was set to expire in 2027 but had an option for an additional year. Mainoo has been in good form of late under interim boss Michael Carrick. The club values him as as intergral part of the squad.

Player's statement Thrilled to continue my journey with United, says Mainoo Mainoo, who joined United's academy at the age of six, said he is thrilled to continue his journey with the club. "Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family. I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt." The 21-year-old added that he feels privileged to live his dream every day and is determined to help United challenge for major trophies in the future.

2025-26 season Mainoo's rise to prominence this season Since Carrick took over as interim manager, Mainoo has started 11 of the 12 league matches. His only absence came due to injury in a match against Leeds United. The young midfielder has also made a return to the England national team, playing friendlies against Uruguay and Japan last month. This was his first international call-up since Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager.

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Future prospects Jason Wilcox lauds Mainoo Jason Wilcox, the director of football at Manchester United, praised Mainoo as one of the most naturally gifted young footballers. He said his technical ability and humble personality make him a perfect role model for other young players. Wilcox expressed delight over Mainoo extending his stay at Old Trafford and confidence that he will develop into one of the best players globally.

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Mainoo A look at Mainoo's journey and season-wise details Mainoo made his Manchester United debut in the 2022-23 season under former manager Erik ten Hag. He gained prominence in the 2023-24 season, making 32 appearances and scoring 5 times. Mainoo was then used limitedly under Ruben Amorim, who took over from ten Hag when the Dutchman was sacked midway through the season. He made 37 appearances, scoring twice. In the ongoing season, Mainoo has made 26 appearances. Majority of his games have come since Amorim's departure.

Information 98 appearances for the Red Devils Mainoo has made 98 appearances for United in total. The 21-year-old owns a tally of 7 goals and 5 assists. As many as 74 of Mainoo's appearances for United have come in the Premier League. He has scored three goals and made three assists.