Kohli boasts 10 ODI centuries apiece against these two teams

Across 42 ODI innings against West Indies, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,400 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 70.58, as per Cricinfo.

No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.

Kohli also owns the best average among players with at least 1,300 runs versus West Indies.

While the one in Thiruvananthapuram was his 10th ton against the side, he also owns 11 fifties.