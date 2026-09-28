Kohli boasts 10 ODI centuries apiece against these two teams
What's the story
West Indies on Sunday became the second team to concede 10 ODI centuries from a player. Virat Kohli was the milestone man as he entered the record books with 139* off 88 balls, helping the Men in Blue chase down 296 against West Indies in 41.4 overs in Thiruvananthapuram. While Kohli owns 10 tons against Sri Lanka as well, no other batter has more than nine such ODI scores against a side. On this note, we look at Kohli's ODI numbers against West Indies and Sri Lanka.
#1
10 tons against West Indies
Across 42 ODI innings against West Indies, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,400 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 70.58, as per Cricinfo.
No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.
Kohli also owns the best average among players with at least 1,300 runs versus West Indies.
While the one in Thiruvananthapuram was his 10th ton against the side, he also owns 11 fifties.
#2
10 tons vs Sri Lanka
Kohli has also tormented the Lankan bowlers over the years.
With 2,652 runs across 54 innings at 60.27, the 37-year-old is the second-highest ODI run-getter against the team, only behind batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar (3,113).
Besides 10 tons, he has clocked 12 fifties against the side.
Kohli owns the best average among batters with at least 1,600 ODI runs versus Sri Lanka.