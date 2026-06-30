'Playing for himself': Srikkanth slams Tilak Varma's intent against Ireland
What's the story
Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth has taken a dig at Tilak Varma after India's shocking one-run defeat to Ireland in the 2nd T20I. The match, played on June 28, saw India faltering in a chase of 155 runs. Despite a rescuing half-century from Tilak Varma, the visitors fell short by a run. The loss resulted in an embarrassing and historic 0-2 series defeat for India against Ireland.
Performance critique
Varma playing for himself: Srikkanth
Srikkanth, who has been vocal about India's batting woes, slammed Varma for his slow-paced innings of 55 off 46 balls (3 fours and 1 six). Highlighting the same on his YouTube channel, the former said the young cricketer was "just playing for himself by sneaking in ones and twos." The former captain also criticized Shivam Dube and Axar Patel for their poor strike rates during the middle phase of the match.
Strategy critique
India's middle-overs struggle
Srikkanth also questioned India's strategy during the middle overs of the second T20I. He noted that there was a period of seven overs without a boundary, with Varma, Dube and Patel failing to score freely. "How can you win a T20 match like that?" he said, adding that it was "shameful" for a mediocre Ireland bowling attack to have dismissed this Indian batting lineup.
Approach critique
India should have finished the chase
Srikkanth also criticized Varma's approach during the chase, saying he was too keen on taking the game deep instead of finishing it early. The former captain felt India should have finished the chase with an over to spare instead of letting it go down to the last ball. "These targets have to be chased down with an over to spare and not go till the end," Srikkanth said.
Information
First-ever loss to Ireland across formats
India, who recently parted ways with their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, recorded their first-ever international series loss against Ireland. Ireland won the T20I series opener by 34 runs and clinched the second one by just one run.