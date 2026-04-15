Pandya picked 2/38 from his 4 overs against LSG

Krunal Pandya completes 100 wickets in IPL: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:46 pm Apr 15, 202608:46 pm

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya has attained the milestone of 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets. The left-arm spin all-rounder attained the landmark with his 2nd wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. The match is taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Pandya dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Abdul Samad to complete 100 scalps.