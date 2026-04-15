Krunal Pandya completes 100 wickets in IPL: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya has attained the milestone of 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets. The left-arm spin all-rounder attained the landmark with his 2nd wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. The match is taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Pandya dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Abdul Samad to complete 100 scalps.
Information
Pandya gets to 100 IPL scalps
Pandya picked 2/38 from his 4 overs against LSG. Playing his 147th IPL clash (137 innings), Pandya has amassed 100 scalps 31.41. He owns 1 four-fer and his economy rate reads 7.53, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Twitter Post
100!
Special Ton 💯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2026
1⃣0⃣0⃣ #TATAIPL wickets and counting for Krunal Pandya 👏👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/UztAZM9l0q#KhelBindaas | #RCBvLSG | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/lEnjrZcv8p