'Hope still alive': Krunal Pandya reacts to India's squad announcement

Krunal last represented India in a T20I series against Sri Lanka in 2021.

However, he has remained on the selectors' radar due to his stellar performances in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he took 14 wickets and proved his worth as a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder.

His consistent performances made him a strong contender for India's T20I squad after recent tours of Ireland and England.