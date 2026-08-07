Kuldeep Yadav boasts best bowling strike rate in Asia (Tests)
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is set to embark on a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. This will be India's first Test tour of the island nation in nine years, with their last visit being in 2017. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will have a point to prove as he has not been regular in India's XI lately. However, he has been sensational in Tests in Asia. Let's look at his numbers.
Average
An average of 21.93 in Asia
As per Cricinfo, 16 of Kuldeep's 18 Test appearances have been recorded in Asia.
He has claimed 74 wickets in these games at an average of 21.93.
This is the fourth-best average among Indian bowlers with at least 70 scalps in the continent.
However, Kuldeep's strike rate of 37.2 is the best for any bowler in Asia (minimum 70 wickets).
No other spinner even has a sub-45 average in this regard.
Fifers
Four fifers in Asia
Kuldeep has claimed four five-wicket hauls in Asia - 3 in India and 1 in Bangladesh.
His 61 wickets in home Tests have come at an average of 23.18.
He has played just one Test each in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, claiming five and eight wickets, respectively.
The spinner's only Test fifer outside Asia was recorded in Australia.
Career
Second-best strike rate in Test cricket
Coming to his overall Test numbers, Kuldeep has taken a total of 78 wickets across 18 Tests at an average of just 22.35.
His strike rate of 37.9 is the second-best in history among bowlers who have taken 70 wickets or more in Test cricket.
The only player ahead of him on this list is England's George Lohmann, who had a strike rate of 34.1.
Form
What about recent form?
Kuldeep would be high on confidence, having starred for Yorkshire in his recent One-Day Cup campaign.
The spinner played five games in the ongoing season, taking two wickets in four of them.
His nine wickets in the season came at an average of 23.22 and an economy rate of 4.46, as per Cricinfo.
This performance came after he was dropped from the playing XI for three ODIs against England last month.