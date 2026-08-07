Kuldeep Yadav boasts best bowling strike rate in Asia (Tests) 

As per Cricinfo, 16 of Kuldeep's 18 Test appearances have been recorded in Asia.

He has claimed 74 wickets in these games at an average of 21.93.

This is the fourth-best average among Indian bowlers with at least 70 scalps in the continent.

However, Kuldeep's strike rate of 37.2 is the best for any bowler in Asia (minimum 70 wickets).

No other spinner even has a sub-45 average in this regard.