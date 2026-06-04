'Tough switching from IPL to Test cricket': Kuldeep Yadav

Ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav highlighted the challenges of switching from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to red-ball cricket. Speaking to PTI, the spinner highlighted the importance of preparation in making this transition smooth. He also expressed confidence in his teammates' readiness for the upcoming match in New Chandigarh. Kuldeep was seen in action for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026.

Game strategy Difference between T20s and Tests Speaking about the difference between T20 and Test cricket, Kuldeep said, "In T20, you are always attacking. You always think about going after the batter." He added that in Test cricket, "the batter has a lot of time." Despite some players heading straight from the IPL final to this match without much time for preparation, he is confident they have trained well.

IPL performance Kuldeep's disappointing IPL campaign Kuldeep had a disappointing IPL 2026 season, picking up just 10 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 38.10 and an economy rate of 10.29. The Indian spinner took 15 wickets last year. Meanwhile, the Capitals also failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, this gave him extra time to work on his red-ball skills ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan.

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Team composition India's inexperienced spin attack In the absence of R Ashwin (retired), Ravindra Jadeja (rested), and Axar Patel (not playing), India will rely on a relatively inexperienced spin attack. Left-arm spinners Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar have received maiden call-ups, leaving Kuldeep and off-spinner Washington Sundar as the seniors. Despite having limited gametime in the format, Kuldeep is confident about their preparations and match awareness.

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Team dynamics Making new players comfortable Kuldeep emphasized the importance of making new players comfortable in the team. He said, "Whenever a new player joins the team, your job is to make him comfortable." The spinner also revealed that he has open conversations with his spin partners about pitch conditions and basic tactics such as lengths to bowl and pace that works on a particular surface.