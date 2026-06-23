How Kuldeep Yadav fared for DC in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
In a major player swap ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) traded in Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Pant returns to DC, Kuldeep Yadav will move to LSG as part of the player trade. The Indian wrist-spinner played five seasons for the Capitals before shifting to LSG. Have a look at his IPL numbers for DC.
Numbers
Kuldeep's stint with DC
After missing IPL 2021, Kuldeep was signed by DC for ₹2 crore. In his maiden stint (2022), the wrist-spinner returned 21 wickets from just 14 games at 19.95. After a modest 2023 season, Kuldeep took a combined 31 wickets in 2024 and 2025. His economy rate was 7.07 last year. In IPL 2026, Kuldeep took just 10 wickets from 12 games at 38.10.
Numbers
Overall numbers for DC
In just 65 IPL games for DC, Kuldeep took 72 wickets at an average of 26.30. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 8.24 (BBI: 4/14). Kuldeep is one of only four players with 70-plus IPL wickets for DC. He is only behind Amit Mishra (106), Axar Patel (78), and Kagiso Rabada (76).
Journey
How Kuldeep started his IPL journey
Kuldeep made his debut in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise he represented for four more seasons. His best season with KKR was 2018 (17 wickets from 16 matches at 24.58). However, KKR parted ways with Kuldeep after he took just five wickets from 14 matches across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Overall, he took 40 IPL wickets for KKR at 30.90.
Career
A look at his IPL career
One of the most prolific and deceptive wrist-spinners, Kuldeep, was retained by DC ahead of IPL 2025 for ₹13.25 crore. He will join LSG at this price. Last year, Kuldeep completed 100 IPL wickets in his 97th match. He now has 112 wickets from 110 matches at an average of 27.94, a tally that includes 4 four-wicket hauls.