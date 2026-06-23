How Kuldeep Yadav fared for DC in IPL: Key stats

Journey

How Kuldeep started his IPL journey

Kuldeep made his debut in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise he represented for four more seasons. His best season with KKR was 2018 (17 wickets from 16 matches at 24.58). However, KKR parted ways with Kuldeep after he took just five wickets from 14 matches across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Overall, he took 40 IPL wickets for KKR at 30.90.