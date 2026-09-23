Kumar Kushagra slams his 7th First-Class ton: Key stats
What's the story
Kumar Kushagra, the rising Indian batting sensation, has scored his seventh First-Class century. This achievement came on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Puducherry. Kushagra's innings was instrumental in helping India A recover from a precarious position of 97/5. His brilliance while batting at six has powered the home team past 300.
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Second century in consecutive games
Kushagra's latest ton comes after a stellar performance in the Duleep Trophy final, where he scored a hundred to help East Zone win the title.
On a two-paced surface that has been helpful for the spinners, Kushagra showed great confidence with his shot selection.
He shared a vital 138-run partnership with Tanush Kotian (69) to pull India A out of trouble.
The former further added vital partnerships with the tail-enders and completed his ton during the course.
Kushagra went down as the ninth batter as India A finished at 334/10.
Stats
Here are his FC stats
Kushagra was dismissed for 113 off 240 balls, hitting 12 fours during his innings.
As per Cricinfo, this was his seventh FC hundred, as he also owns six fifties.
The 21-year-old, who made his First-Class debut for Jharkhand in 2022, has now raced to 2,450runs at an average of over 41 across 37 matches and 58 innings.
Information
His run in 2025-26 Ranji season
Kushagra made a mark in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season as well. Across eight games and 12 innings, he scored 572 runs at an average of 47.66. Two of his three 50-plus scores were converted into tons. Kushagra finished as Jharkhand's third-highest run-getter.