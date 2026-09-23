Kumar Kushagra slams his 7th First-Class ton: Key stats

Kushagra's latest ton comes after a stellar performance in the Duleep Trophy final, where he scored a hundred to help East Zone win the title.

On a two-paced surface that has been helpful for the spinners, Kushagra showed great confidence with his shot selection.

He shared a vital 138-run partnership with Tanush Kotian (69) to pull India A out of trouble.

The former further added vital partnerships with the tail-enders and completed his ton during the course.

Kushagra went down as the ninth batter as India A finished at 334/10.