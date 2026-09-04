Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis ruled out of England T20Is: Details
What's the story
Sri Lankan white-ball captain Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the T20I series against England due to an unhealed hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July. Charith Asalanka, who was appointed as vice-captain for this series, will now take over as captain in Mendis's absence. Meanwhile, pacer Binura Fernando has also been ruled out with a back injury.
Injury impact
Injury sustained during LPL
Mendis had suffered a hamstring injury during the second match of the Lanka Premier League with Colombo Kaps in July.
The injury had also forced him to miss a two-Test series against India at home.
Meanwhile, Asalanka will be making his return to the shortest format after being dropped for the West Indies tour in June.
Team adjustments
Pavan Rathnayake replaces Mendis; Fernando out
Batter Pavan Rathnayake has been named as Mendis's replacement for the series.
Dilshan Madushanka has also been included in place of left-arm pacer Fernando, who was ruled out due to a back injury.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on England in the first T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 15.
Information
Sri Lanka's updated squad for England T20Is
Squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka.