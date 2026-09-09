Champions League: Milestones Kylian Mbappe attained in Real Madrid's win

As per Squawka, only Robert Lewandowski has scored more (76) than Mbappe (71) since his debut in the competition in September 2016.

In that time, France's Mbappe tops the competition for the most touches in the opp. box (784).

He also has the most shots (347) and the most number of take-ons (234).

Mbappe has also clocked the most shots on target (186) and created the most chances (162).

Lastly, he also owns the tally for most big chances created (50).