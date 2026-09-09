Champions League: Milestones Kylian Mbappe attained in Real Madrid's win
What's the story
The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 season kicked off with a bang as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory in their opening clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jose Mourinho's side clinched a crucial win, making them one of the six sides to claim all three points in Matchweek 1 on the opening day. Kylian Mbappe made his presence felt for Real with a goal in the 14th minute. Here we decode the records Mbappe made.
Goals
Mbappe moves to joint-fifth on the all-time scoring list
Mbappe scored a historic goal that took him joint-fifth on the all-time Champions League/European Cup goalscorers list with 71 goals in 99 games.
Mbappe equaled Raul, who scored 71 goals in 142 matches.
The only players ahead of him are Karim Benzema (90), Robert Lewandowski (109), Lionel Messi (129), and Cristiano Ronaldo (140).
Out of his 71 goals, 23 have come in Real Madrid colors. Mbappe also scored six UCL goals for AS Monaco and another 42 for Paris Saint-Germain.
Prowess
Unique Champions League numbers for Mbappe since his competition debut
As per Squawka, only Robert Lewandowski has scored more (76) than Mbappe (71) since his debut in the competition in September 2016.
In that time, France's Mbappe tops the competition for the most touches in the opp. box (784).
He also has the most shots (347) and the most number of take-ons (234).
Mbappe has also clocked the most shots on target (186) and created the most chances (162).
Lastly, he also owns the tally for most big chances created (50).
Information
91 goals in Real Madrid colors
Mbappe has raced to 91 goals for Real Madrid in 108 matches across all competitions. In the ongoing season, he has scored 5 goals in 5 matches for Los Blancos. Mbappe scored 44 goals in his debut season before managing 42 in the previous campaign.