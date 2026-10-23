When will LA Olympics cricket qualifiers take place? 

The ICC shared a global events list with its member boards after meetings in October in Dubai.

The schedule includes the dates for the 2028 men's and women's T20 World Cups, as well as the 2029 World Test Championship final in England from June 8 to 12.

Between the 2027 and 2031 ODI World Cups, there are currently 12 men's, seven women's, and five Under-19 events (including qualifiers) on the calendar.