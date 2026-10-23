When will LA Olympics cricket qualifiers take place?
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the men's and women's qualifiers for the Los Angeles Olympics will take place in January and February 2028, respectively. This is a change from the original plan of holding them in 2027, less than six months before the start of the LA28 Games. Notably, cricket will be part of the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1904. Here are further details.
Future fixtures
ICC shares global events list
The ICC shared a global events list with its member boards after meetings in October in Dubai.
The schedule includes the dates for the 2028 men's and women's T20 World Cups, as well as the 2029 World Test Championship final in England from June 8 to 12.
Between the 2027 and 2031 ODI World Cups, there are currently 12 men's, seven women's, and five Under-19 events (including qualifiers) on the calendar.
Rule changes
Updates on direct qualification for the Olympics
The ICC has also updated the qualification criteria for direct entry into the LA28 Olympics.
Australia, India, South Africa, and Great Britain have qualified as the highest-ranked eligible teams from their continents in the women's category.
In the men's category, teams will qualify based on their performance in T20 World Cup earlier this year and ICC T20I rankings as of December 31, 2026.
Host nation
USA guaranteed to participate in men's event
As the host nation, the USA is eligible to participate in both men's and women's events if they finish in the top 15 of their respective T20I rankings during the qualification period from June 30 to December 31, 2026.
The USA men's team currently ranks 13th, guaranteeing them a spot at the Olympics.
However, their women's team is at risk of missing out due to updated ICC qualification norms.
New guidelines
Changes in women's qualification process
The ICC has updated its qualification criteria for the women's event at the LA28 Olympics.
If USA Women fail to meet the ranking criteria by December 31, 2026, a fifth automatic qualification spot will be given to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in T20I rankings from any continent as of March 1, 2027.
However, this spot will now be allocated based on standings in the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy scheduled in India in February 2027.