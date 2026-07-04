SL's Lahiru Udara attains numerous feats with 188 vs WI

Knock

Udara leads Sri Lanka's charge

Batting first in the game, Sri Lanka lost Nishan Madushka and Dinesh Chandimal early on before Kamindu Mendis (84) joined Udara, and the two kept the home team at bay. Handed a life, Udara made most of the same and got to a superb hundred in the 37th over. The youngster held his fort and started countering the West Indian pacers with some impressive boundaries. Udara dominated a 215-run stand with Mendis before further adding 93 runs alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (33).