Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain for WPL 2026

Australian cricketing legend Meg Lanning has been appointed as the captain of UP Warriorz for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The announcement was made by the franchise. Lanning, who has previously captained Delhi Capitals in three consecutive WPL finals, will lead the team from January 9 to February 5 across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

Captaincy credentials Lanning's leadership experience and WPL performance Lanning, who was released by Delhi Capitals Women ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, was bought by UP Warriorz for ₹1.9 crore. She has led Australia to an ODI World Cup and four T20 World Cups. In the WPL, Lanning has played 27 matches and scored a total of 952 runs at 39.66 with nine fifties under her belt.

Captaincy remarks Lanning's response to her appointment as captain Reacting to her appointment, Lanning said, "It is a real honor to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it's been incredible to see how the league has evolved." She added that she is looking forward to leading such a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players.

Coach's perspective UP Warriorz's head coach comments on Lanning's appointment Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who is the head coach of UP Warriorz for WPL 2026, also commented on Lanning's appointment as captain. He said, "Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity and calmness that sets her apart as a leader." Nayar added that her understanding of the game and ability to manage high-pressure moments makes her an ideal captain for this group.