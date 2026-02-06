Meg Lanning signs with Lancashire for T20 Blast: Details here

Former Australian women's cricket team captain Meg Lanning has signed with Lancashire for the upcoming T20 Blast tournament. The 33-year-old cricketer had a stellar 12-year international career, playing 241 matches across all formats and scoring 17 centuries. She captained Australia from 2014 until her retirement from international cricket in 2023. This will be her first experience of county cricket after a successful stint in franchise leagues around the world.

Player's statement Lanning's thoughts on joining Lancashire Expressing her excitement about the new chapter in her career, Lanning said, "I'm really excited to be joining Lancashire Thunder for the 2026 T20 Blast." She further added that "the women's game in England is moving quickly," and Lancashire is committed to leading this growth. This shows her enthusiasm for being part of a progressive team in a rapidly evolving sport.

Career highlights Highlights of her international career Lanning made her international debut at 18, scoring a century in just her second game against England. She became captain at 21 and led Australia to two World Cups, five World T20s, and a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The batter has been a regular in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Melbourne Stars and has played a key role in India's Women's Premier League (WPL).

Advertisement

Franchise experience Her franchise cricket journey Lanning was the top run-scorer for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural 2023 season and led them to the final in 2024 and 2025. She then moved to UP Warriorz for the current edition of WPL. The cricketer has also played The Hundred for London Spirit and Oval Invincibles. Now, she is all set to don Lancashire colors in a tournament starting late May.

Advertisement

Official remarks David Thorley on Lanning's signing Lancashire's director of women's cricket David Thorley called Lanning's signing a "hugely significant" one for both Lancashire Thunder and the county game as a whole. He said, "Meg is not only one of the finest batters of her generation but also one of the most influential leaders in women's cricket." Thorley added that Lanning's record as Australia captain speaks for itself and her presence will have an immediate and lasting impact on their squad and club.