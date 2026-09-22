Last-over drama saves India from Japan upset: All we know 

Chasing a modest 33, Japan opened with captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (12) and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake (1). However, they lost the latter to a run-out by Ishan Kishan in the first over.

Washington Sundar then struck twice, sending Takahashi and Kadowaki-Fleming back.

This left Japan needing eight runs off the last over. Though Axar Patel bowled two wides in the final over, Japan were restricted to 30/3.

Patel gave away just seven runs in his two overs.