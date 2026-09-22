Last-over drama saves India from Japan upset: All we know
What's the story
In a nail-biting finish, India narrowly escaped one of cricket's biggest upsets against Japan during the one-off T20I. The game came down to the wire when Japan needed eight runs off the last over to chase down India's low total of 32 runs. Rain reduced the match to five overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to Axar Patel, who bowled brilliantly but found himself at the center of some late drama.
Match analysis
India escape with a narrow win
Chasing a modest 33, Japan opened with captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (12) and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake (1). However, they lost the latter to a run-out by Ishan Kishan in the first over.
Washington Sundar then struck twice, sending Takahashi and Kadowaki-Fleming back.
This left Japan needing eight runs off the last over. Though Axar Patel bowled two wides in the final over, Japan were restricted to 30/3.
Patel gave away just seven runs in his two overs.
Bowling drama
The drama unfolds
With Japan needing six runs off four balls, Axar bowled a wide down the leg side, reducing their target by a run.
However, sensing that left-handed batter Alexander Shirai Patmore was going for a reverse sweep, Axar changed his line and bowled another delivery down the leg side.
Initially called a wide by the on-field umpire, this decision sparked an argument, with Axar protesting, while Iyer had an extensive discussion with the umpires.
Decision reversal
Umpires change initial call
In a surprising turn of events, the umpires overturned their initial call after a discussion.
This meant what could have been five runs needed off four balls turned into six off three.
The decision proved crucial as India won by two runs. Had Japan gotten those extra runs, they would have needed fewer from the remaining deliveries, making things tighter.