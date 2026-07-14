What's common among last three Wimbledon Champions? Key stats

In the 2025 Wimbledon final, Sinner ended Alcaraz's 20-match winning streak at the grass-court Major.

Before that, the Spaniard defeated Djokovic in successive Wimbledon finals. The 2024 final saw Alcaraz win in straight sets.

The Spaniard had to toil in the previous final, with Djokovic going deep. Alcaraz finally won 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

He snapped Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.