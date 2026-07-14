What's common among last three Wimbledon Champions? Key stats
What's the story
World number one Jannik Sinner won his second consecutive Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. The 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 victory marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his first since last year's Wimbledon. According to ATP, the last three Wimbledon champions (men's singles) have successfully defended their title. Here are the players on this list.
#1
Jannik Sinner (2025-2026)
As mentioned, Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title this year.
Last year, the Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set Wimbledon final. It marked his maiden Wimbledon title.
Notably, Sinner is the fourth player to win the men's singles Wimbledon title as the world number one for consecutive editions after Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.
#2
Carlos Alcaraz (2023-2024)
In the 2025 Wimbledon final, Sinner ended Alcaraz's 20-match winning streak at the grass-court Major.
Before that, the Spaniard defeated Djokovic in successive Wimbledon finals. The 2024 final saw Alcaraz win in straight sets.
The Spaniard had to toil in the previous final, with Djokovic going deep. Alcaraz finally won 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
He snapped Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.
#3
Novak Djokovic (2021-2022)
In 2023, Djokovic was on the verge of winning his fifth successive Wimbledon title.
He swept four titles before that (2018-2022). The 2021 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably, Djokovic had become the fifth man in the Open Era to win four consecutive titles at a Grand Slam, joining Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Federer, and Rafael Nadal.