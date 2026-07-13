Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev, lifts 2nd Wimbledon crown: Stats
What's the story
World number one Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title on Sunday. The Italian star defeated first-time finalist Alexander Zverev in a thrilling contest 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4. This victory marks Sinner's fifth major trophy and his first of the year. The match was a serve-dominated affair with both players showcasing their skills on the iconic grass court of SW19.
Path to victory
Sinner's journey to the final
Sinner's road to the final was not without its challenges. He had a few inconsistent patches in the opening week of The Championships but found his rhythm in the latter stages. After defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in last year's semi-finals, Sinner carried that momentum into another confident display on Centre Court despite windy conditions. He saved the only break point he faced and hit an impressive 58 winners during the match.
Match dynamics
A look at match summary
Zverev, who capitalized on Sinner's early exit at Roland Garros in May to win his first major title, came out aggressively. He hit 76% of his first serves and played aggressively to put the top seed under pressure. However, Sinner remained patient, used his impressive agility to slide into corners, and absorbed Zverev's aggressive ball-striking. The World No. 1 raised his level in the second-set tie-break to gain a foothold in the clash and then earned two decisive breaks of serve to seal victory after three hours and 46 minutes.
Sinner
100-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Sinner
Sinner has raced to a 27-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He has sealed his 2nd honor at this event, having won in 2025. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner now owns a 100-22 win-loss record. He won hos 5th Grand Slam honor. Notably, Sinner is a seven-time Grand Slam finalist and is 5-2 in these matches.
Zverev
131-41 win-loss record for Zverev at Grand Slams
Zverev has raced to a 22-20 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Zverev, who won the 2026 Roland Garros title, now owns a win-loss record of 131-41 at Grand Slams. He had reached his 5th Grand Slam final. From five Grand Slam finals to date, he has ended as a runner-up on four occasions (2020 US Open, 2024 French Open 2025 Australian Open and 2026 Wimbledon)). In 2026, Zverev reached the semis at AO before winning Roland Garros. He is now 18-2 at Slams this year.