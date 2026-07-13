Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev, lifts 2nd Wimbledon crown: Stats

Match dynamics

A look at match summary

Zverev, who capitalized on Sinner's early exit at Roland Garros in May to win his first major title, came out aggressively. He hit 76% of his first serves and played aggressively to put the top seed under pressure. However, Sinner remained patient, used his impressive agility to slide into corners, and absorbed Zverev's aggressive ball-striking. The World No. 1 raised his level in the second-set tie-break to gain a foothold in the clash and then earned two decisive breaks of serve to seal victory after three hours and 46 minutes.