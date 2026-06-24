Leeds United agree to sign Fulham's Harry Wilson: Details here
What's the story
Leeds United have agreed to sign Welsh international Harry Wilson on a free transfer. The move comes after Wilson's contract with Fulham expired earlier this month. As per The Athletic, Leeds had also shown interest in Julian Brandt, a former Borussia Dortmund attacker. Wilson was heavily pursued by Leeds last year and is set to sign a long-term contract with the club, along with a pay rise.
Career highlights
Wilson's impressive Premier League season with Fulham
The 29-year-old Welshman had an impressive season with Fulham, featuring in 36 Premier League games and scoring 10 goals while providing seven assists. His stellar performance last season makes him a valuable addition to Leeds United's squad. Wilson had previously been targeted by Leeds on transfer deadline day last summer, but the deal fell through due to an incomplete deal sheet before the deadline.
Career trajectory
The winger's career stats
Wilson, a product of Liverpool's academy, spent 16 years at the club before making just two first-team appearances. He had loan spells at six different clubs, including Fulham, before joining the Cottagers permanently in 2022. In 2021-22, he helped Fulham get back to the Premier League. He scored 11 goals in 43 appearances across competitions. Overall, he made 187 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 36 goals. 125 of his appearances for Fulham came in the Premier League.
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His overall Premier League numbers
Besides making 125 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham, Wilson also played for Bournemouth on loan in the 2019-20 season, making 31 top-flight appearances. His overall Premier League numbers read 29 goals and 17 assists.
Strategic move
Leeds's strategic decision to sign Wilson
Leeds United's decision to sign Wilson is a strategic one, considering his age and experience. At 29, he is slightly older than most of the signings made by the club last summer. However, his experience and familiarity with other Welsh players in the squad make him an ideal fit for Leeds's current needs. The club needed a left-footed winger and playmaker who could cut in from the right flank, which Wilson perfectly fits.
Signings
What are Leeds's plans this summer?
Along with Wilson, Leeds are also eyeing a move for Brandt, who will be leaving Borussia Dortmund as a free agent at the end of this month. As per Sky Sports News, the club is also in talks with Southampton over midfielder Shea Charles after their initial £20 million bid was rejected by the Championship club. The club is also looking to address their goalkeeper situation, with talks continuing with Karl Darlow, whose contract runs out on July 1. If he leaves, Leeds may have to look for a new No. 1.