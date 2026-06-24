Leeds United agree to sign Fulham's Harry Wilson: Details here

Signings

What are Leeds's plans this summer?

Along with Wilson, Leeds are also eyeing a move for Brandt, who will be leaving Borussia Dortmund as a free agent at the end of this month. As per Sky Sports News, the club is also in talks with Southampton over midfielder Shea Charles after their initial £20 million bid was rejected by the Championship club. The club is also looking to address their goalkeeper situation, with talks continuing with Karl Darlow, whose contract runs out on July 1. If he leaves, Leeds may have to look for a new No. 1.