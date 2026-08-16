Premier League: Leeds United agree £8.5m deal for Gladbach's Elvedi
What's the story
Leeds United have struck an £8.5 million deal to acquire Swiss defender Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach. The transfer includes an initial fee of £6.8 million with an additional £1.7 million in add-ons, as per BBC Sport. The 29-year-old player is en route to England for a medical examination on Monday, marking the end of his 11-year stint with the German Bundesliga club and his move to Elland Road.
Player profile
Elvedi has earned 73 caps for Switzerland
Elvedi, a versatile player, has earned 73 caps for Switzerland and was part of the squad that competed in this summer's FIFA World Cup. He has scored three international goals.
Leeds manager Daniel Farke spoke about the transfer after a pre-season match against Augsburg.
He said, "I've been working in football long enough to know everything is only final once the medical checks are completed and all the paperwork is signed."
Transfer strategy
Farke was careful not to confirm any new signings
Farke was careful not to confirm any new signings until they were officially announced and all details were finalized.
He said, "So I only speak about new players once they have been officially announced and everything is settled."
However, he hinted at a possible development in the next 48 hours regarding Elvedi's transfer.
Transfer implications
Elvedi's arrival could facilitate Sebastiaan Bornauw's exit
The acquisition of Elvedi could also pave the way for fringe Leeds defender Sebastiaan Bornauw to join Hamburg on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.
This potential chain reaction highlights the strategic nature of Leeds's transfer dealings as they prepare for their Premier League campaign.
The club will kick off their season against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.
Information
364 appearances in Gladbach colors for Elvedi
Elvedi has made 364 appearances for Gladbach, scoring 19 goals. 318 of his appearances have come in the Bundesliga (G15). Last season, he made 36 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring two goals.
Summer
Key incomings and outgoings at Leeds this summer
Leeds have so far landed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manhester City for £40m, besides signing Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo for £34m, as per Sky Sports News.
Harry Wilson also arrived from Fulham for free.
Meanwhile, Pascal Struijk left Leeds for Brighton in an £18m move. Joe Gelhardt joined promoted side Hull City for £6.5m.
Goalkeepers Karl Darlow joined Manchester United for free whereas Illan Meslier made a move to Arsenal for free.