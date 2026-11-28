In-form Leeds United thrash Coventry City 3-0 in Premier League
What's the story
Leeds United thrashed Coventry City 3-0 in a dominant display at Elland Road. The win in Matchweek 12 of the Premier League 2026-27 marked a major step in their pursuit of European football for next season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the opener just two days after signing a contract extension with the club. Sean Longstaff added two more goals to seal the convincing victory for Daniel Farke's side.
Match highlights
Longstaff's brace helps Leeds sink Coventry
Calvert-Lewin scored the first goal of the match, capitalizing on a free-kick to head home. The striker was left unmarked by Coventry's defense.
Five minutes later, Sean Longstaff doubled Leeds's lead with a deflected shot.
Longstaff then scored again in the 65th minute, assisted by an incredible back heel from Gabriel Gudmundsson.
Team performance
Leeds climb into the top 6
The victory over Coventry marked Leeds's 12th win in their last 14 Premier League games.
The team has only lost seven league matches since switching to a back three formation against Manchester City on November 29, 2025.
The win also pushed them into the top six of the league table, just two points behind Manchester City in third place.
After 12 matches, Leeds have 5 wins and 5 draws besides 2 defeats. Leeds own 20 points have recorded a third successive league win.
DLC
Calvert-Lewin continues to shine for Leeds: Key numbers
Since joining Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has been in great form.
He scored 15 goals in all competitions from 39 games last season and has already netted seven this season from 14 games.
As many as 20 of his 22 goals for Leeds have come in the Premier League.
As per Opta, since the start of last season, only Erling Haaland (36) and Igor Thiago (24) have scored more goals in the Premier League than Calvert-Lewin (20).