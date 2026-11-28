The victory over Coventry marked Leeds's 12th win in their last 14 Premier League games.

The team has only lost seven league matches since switching to a back three formation against Manchester City on November 29, 2025.

The win also pushed them into the top six of the league table, just two points behind Manchester City in third place.

After 12 matches, Leeds have 5 wins and 5 draws besides 2 defeats. Leeds own 20 points have recorded a third successive league win.