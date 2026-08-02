Jannik Sinner tipped to win 20-plus Major titles: Details here  

Sinner is currently third in Grand Slam titles among active players.

He is behind Carlos Alcaraz, who has seven, and Djokovic, who leads the all-time list with 24 titles.

Legends Nadal and Federer follow closely with 22 and 20 honors, respectively.

Despite the tough competition, Macci remains confident about Sinner's future success in tennis, as he mentioned in a recent X post.