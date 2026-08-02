Jannik Sinner tipped to win 20-plus Major titles: Details here
What's the story
Tennis star Jannik Sinner has been tipped to win over 20 Grand Slam titles by Rick Macci, the legendary coach. The prediction comes after the men's singles world number one successfully defended his Wimbledon title in July. This was his fifth major trophy. Macci believes that barring any major injuries, Sinner has the potential to match or even surpass Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.
Current ranking
Sinner already in elite club
Sinner is currently third in Grand Slam titles among active players.
He is behind Carlos Alcaraz, who has seven, and Djokovic, who leads the all-time list with 24 titles.
Legends Nadal and Federer follow closely with 22 and 20 honors, respectively.
Despite the tough competition, Macci remains confident about Sinner's future success in tennis, as he mentioned in a recent X post.
Strategic break
Macci defends Sinner's decision
After his Wimbledon victory, Sinner chose to skip the Canadian Open, a decision that drew criticism from some quarters.
However, Macci defended this move as a strategic choice aimed at ensuring Sinner is fresh for the season-ending Grand Slam in New York.
He emphasized that players should prioritize their physical and mental well-being over participating in every event on the calendar.
Twitter Post
What Macci wrote for Sinner
August 1, 2026
Career
A look at his Majors numbers
Sinner recently became the fourth player to win the men's singles Wimbledon title as the world number one for consecutive editions after Pete Sampras, Federer, and Djokovic.
The Italian also won successive Australian Open titles (2024-25).
Sinner, who is yet to lift the French Open trophy, clinched the 2024 US Open title.
He is currently 100-22 at Grand Slams.