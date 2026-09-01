Queen's Park Cricket Club unveils stand named after WI legends
What's the story
In a historic move, the Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) has renamed a stand at the iconic Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago. The newly christened Bravo, Pollard and Narine Stand pays tribute to three of the nation's most celebrated cricketers - Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine. The unveiling ceremony was held on August 31, coinciding with Trinidad and Tobago's 64th Independence Day.
Honoring excellence
Bravo, Pollard, and Narine get their names on a stand
The stand, previously known as the Trini Posse Stand, now bears the names of Bravo, Pollard, and Narine.
These players have not only represented Trinidad and Tobago on the international stage but also contributed significantly to the growth of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and T20 cricket globally.
Their recognition puts them in elite company with other Trinidadian cricketing greats whose names are permanently etched at Queen's Park Oval.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
3 legends. 1 legacy.🐐🇹🇹— Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 31, 2026
Queen’s Park Oval has honoured T20 icons Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard & Sunil Narine by renaming the former Trini Posse Stand as the Bravo Pollard Narine Stand, celebrating their incredible contributions to Trinidad & Tobago cricket and the global game. pic.twitter.com/QY0LAifmuB
Record achievements
Their T20 records speak for themselves
Bravo, Pollard, and Narine have all set incredible records in T20 cricket.
Pollard is the highest-capped T20 player in history with over 700 appearances and more than 14,000 runs under his belt. He has also taken over 330 wickets.
Bravo has a whopping 631 T20 wickets and nearly 7,000 runs.
Meanwhile, Narine recently became only the second bowler in history to take over 650 wickets in this format.
International influence
Dominance in franchise cricket and CPL participation
The trio has dominated the world's biggest franchise tournaments, winning multiple titles and individual awards.
Bravo and Pollard are recognized as some of the most successful players in T20 history based on championship wins.
Narine is known for his remarkable consistency and impact with both bat and ball.
They are currently in Trinidad & Tobago for Trinbago Knight Riders' 2026 CPL campaign, with Bravo returning as a coach for this season.
Jersey
First player with this CPL honor
Previously, the Trinbago Knight Riders retired the iconic No. 47 jersey worn by Dwayne Bravo.
The decision was announced ahead of TKR's CPL 2026 match against Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday night.
This made Bravo the first player in CPL history to have his shirt number retired by a franchise.
Bravo has been instrumental in both TKR and CPL's journey over the years.