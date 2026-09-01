Queen's Park Cricket Club unveils stand named after WI legends

The stand, previously known as the Trini Posse Stand, now bears the names of Bravo, Pollard, and Narine.

These players have not only represented Trinidad and Tobago on the international stage but also contributed significantly to the growth of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and T20 cricket globally.

Their recognition puts them in elite company with other Trinidadian cricketing greats whose names are permanently etched at Queen's Park Oval.