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Home / News / Sports News / Queen's Park Cricket Club unveils stand named after WI legends
Queen's Park Cricket Club unveils stand named after WI legends
The ceremony took place on August 31

Queen's Park Cricket Club unveils stand named after WI legends

By Parth Dhall
Sep 01, 2026
01:17 pm
What's the story

In a historic move, the Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) has renamed a stand at the iconic Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago. The newly christened Bravo, Pollard and Narine Stand pays tribute to three of the nation's most celebrated cricketers - Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine. The unveiling ceremony was held on August 31, coinciding with Trinidad and Tobago's 64th Independence Day.

Honoring excellence

Bravo, Pollard, and Narine get their names on a stand

The stand, previously known as the Trini Posse Stand, now bears the names of Bravo, Pollard, and Narine.

These players have not only represented Trinidad and Tobago on the international stage but also contributed significantly to the growth of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and T20 cricket globally.

Their recognition puts them in elite company with other Trinidadian cricketing greats whose names are permanently etched at Queen's Park Oval.

Twitter Post

Official announcement

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Record achievements

Their T20 records speak for themselves

Bravo, Pollard, and Narine have all set incredible records in T20 cricket.

Pollard is the highest-capped T20 player in history with over 700 appearances and more than 14,000 runs under his belt. He has also taken over 330 wickets.

Bravo has a whopping 631 T20 wickets and nearly 7,000 runs.

Meanwhile, Narine recently became only the second bowler in history to take over 650 wickets in this format.

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International influence

Dominance in franchise cricket and CPL participation

The trio has dominated the world's biggest franchise tournaments, winning multiple titles and individual awards.

Bravo and Pollard are recognized as some of the most successful players in T20 history based on championship wins.

Narine is known for his remarkable consistency and impact with both bat and ball.

They are currently in Trinidad & Tobago for Trinbago Knight Riders' 2026 CPL campaign, with Bravo returning as a coach for this season.

Jersey

First player with this CPL honor

Previously, the Trinbago Knight Riders retired the iconic No. 47 jersey worn by Dwayne Bravo.

The decision was announced ahead of TKR's CPL 2026 match against Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday night.

This made Bravo the first player in CPL history to have his shirt number retired by a franchise.

Bravo has been instrumental in both TKR and CPL's journey over the years.

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