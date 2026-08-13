Leicester City put up for sale after Thai owners' decision
What's the story
Leicester City, the English football club, have been put up for sale by their Thai owners King Power. The decision comes after 16 years of ownership and a remarkable journey that included winning the Premier League title in 2016. A leading US investment bank, Citigroup, has prepared an eight-page sales booklet to assist in the sale process, as per BBC Sport.
Sale details
'Project Lineup' brochure lists key assets
The sales brochure, titled 'Project Lineup,' lists Leicester City, its women's team, and other key assets such as the 32,000-seat King Power Stadium and Seagrave training facility.
The latter opened in 2020 and is valued at £121 million.
Citigroup estimates the club's physical assets are worth over £200 million, although no specific figure has been given for its struggling teams.
Financial overview
Financial losses, debts not mentioned in sales document
The brochure highlights Leicester City's projected turnover of over £97 million for the 2026 financial year.
However, it doesn't mention the club's years of financial losses or its debts, which include £103.6 million in bank loans according to its 2025 accounts.
Between 2023 and 2025, when the club was relegated twice from the top flight in three years, it lost over £180 million.
Ownership transition
Khun Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha is current chairman
King Power, run by the Srivaddhanaprabha family, purchased Leicester City for £35 million from Milan Mandaric in 2010.
Khun Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha is the current chairman after his father Khun Vichai died in a helicopter crash outside the stadium in 2019.
Despite their struggles, Leicester City are being marketed as one of just five clubs to have won all three major English trophies since 2000: Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
Academy potential
Potential of Leicester City's academy highlighted in sales document
The sales document also highlights the potential of Leicester City's academy, saying it has a "strong talent pipeline backed by leading scouting infrastructure, active transfer management and highly developed academy system consistently producing top players."
Last month, the club sold an academy graduate, Jeremy Monga, to Manchester City for £10 million.
After being relegated to League One last season, Leicester City will begin their new campaign in the third tier under head coach Russell Martin at Notts County on Saturday.
Silverware
Leicester City have won numerous silverwares
Leicester won the 2015-16 Premier League honor under former manager Claudio Ranieri.
Notably, the club also holds the record for most Championship titles (8).
Leicester won the Championship title in 1924-25, 1936-37, 1953-54, 1956-57, 1970-71, 1979-80, 2013-14, and 2023-24.
In fact, current Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca helped the Leicester win their last major silverware.
Leicester have also won two Championship play-off winners in 1994 and 1996.
In 2008-09, they won the League One title.
In addition, the club has won one FA Cup, three League Cups and two FA Community Shields.