Arsenal open negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for Jarell Quansah: Details

Quansah, who left Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a deal worth an initial £30 million, was part of Thomas Tuchel's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

He played three matches for England and even got a red card in the last-16 win over Mexico.

Despite his preferred position being central defense, he has also been used as a right-back by Tuchel during the World Cup.