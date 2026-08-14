Arsenal open negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for Jarell Quansah: Details
What's the story
Arsenal have opened negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of England international Jarell Quansah. The move comes as manager Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defensive lineup, especially with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber set to miss the start of the new season due to injuries. Quansah's versatility as a center-back and right-back makes him an ideal target for Arsenal, as per reports.
Career progression
Quansah was part of England's World Cup squad
Quansah, who left Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a deal worth an initial £30 million, was part of Thomas Tuchel's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
He played three matches for England and even got a red card in the last-16 win over Mexico.
Despite his preferred position being central defense, he has also been used as a right-back by Tuchel during the World Cup.
Transfer negotiations
Bayer Leverkusen are not keen on selling Quansah
Despite Arsenal's interest, Bayer Leverkusen are not keen on selling Quansah.
The German club has been impressed with the 23-year-old's performances in the Bundesliga and his mature attitude in adapting to a new environment.
Arsenal would likely have to offer more than the £30 million that Leverkusen paid for Quansah last July, especially since he still has four years left on his contract, as per Sky Sports News.
Squad issues
Arsenal are in desperate need of a defender
With Saliba injured, Arsenal need cover at center-back. Right-back is another problem area, with Timber still recovering from a groin injury. Ben White's injury record isn't great either.
Ezri Konsa has also been targeted by Arsenal but Aston Villa's asking price for the 28-year-old seems too steep.
As per BBC Sport, Villa want a fee of around £60m for Konsa.
Meanwhile, at 23, Quansah could fill both gaps in Arsenal's defense and be a better long-term investment.
Information
Quansah's club career stats
Quansah made 58 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 3 goals. 30 of his appearances came in the Premier League. For Leverkusen, the Englishman made 43 appearances last season, scoring 5 times. He played 28 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring four goals.