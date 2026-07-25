Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli hit with grid penalties
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli hit with grid penalties
Hamilton blocked Oscar Piastri during qualifying (Image Source: X/@ScuderiaFerrari)

Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli hit with grid penalties

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 25, 2026
11:47 pm
What's the story

Lewis Hamilton has been demoted from second to fifth place on the starting grid of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix. The penalty comes after he was found guilty of blocking McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the qualifying session. Hamilton narrowly missed out on pole position to Lando Norris in another McLaren after failing to improve his provisional-pole time. Meanwhile, championship leader Kimi An

Qualifying controversy

Hamilton was summoned for this incident

Hamilton was the first of the top Formula 1 drivers to finish his final lap, a move that surprised him.

As he slowed down after crossing the line, he seemingly blocked Piastri through Turn One as the latter started his final timed attempt behind him, as per Sky Sports News.

The stewards summoned both drivers and their team representatives post-qualifying to investigate this incident.

They eventually ruled that Hamilton had unnecessarily impeded Piastri, resulting in a three-place grid penalty for him.

Grid changes

Leclerc moves up to 2nd on the grid

The penalty has pushed Hamilton's Scuderia Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to second place on Sunday's grid, behind Norris.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli has been promoted to third and Piastri to fourth.

However, Antonelli is under a separate investigation for allegedly failing to slow down for yellow flags when Max Verstappen spun on his final Q3 lap at the last corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team response

Ferrari back Hamilton in post-penalty statement

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that any blame for the incident lies with the team and not Hamilton.

He admitted they informed Hamilton about Piastri but it was too late.

After qualifying, Hamilton himself said he was unaware of Piastri's approach until it was too late, adding that he thought all drivers had finished their laps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Lewis!

Twitter Post

Kimi!

Information

Antonelli will start 7th behind Russell

Hamilton was first originally placed behind Antonelli after the penalty. Antonelli had originally qualified fourth. However, the Mercedes driver was then handed a three-place demotion himself for failing to slow sufficiently for yellow flags when Verstappen spun at the last corner. He will now start behind teammate George Russell at 7th.

ADVERTISEMENT