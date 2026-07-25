Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli hit with grid penalties

Hamilton was the first of the top Formula 1 drivers to finish his final lap, a move that surprised him.

As he slowed down after crossing the line, he seemingly blocked Piastri through Turn One as the latter started his final timed attempt behind him, as per Sky Sports News.

The stewards summoned both drivers and their team representatives post-qualifying to investigate this incident.

They eventually ruled that Hamilton had unnecessarily impeded Piastri, resulting in a three-place grid penalty for him.