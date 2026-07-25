Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli hit with grid penalties
What's the story
Lewis Hamilton has been demoted from second to fifth place on the starting grid of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix. The penalty comes after he was found guilty of blocking McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the qualifying session. Hamilton narrowly missed out on pole position to Lando Norris in another McLaren after failing to improve his provisional-pole time. Meanwhile, championship leader Kimi An
Qualifying controversy
Hamilton was summoned for this incident
Hamilton was the first of the top Formula 1 drivers to finish his final lap, a move that surprised him.
As he slowed down after crossing the line, he seemingly blocked Piastri through Turn One as the latter started his final timed attempt behind him, as per Sky Sports News.
The stewards summoned both drivers and their team representatives post-qualifying to investigate this incident.
They eventually ruled that Hamilton had unnecessarily impeded Piastri, resulting in a three-place grid penalty for him.
Grid changes
Leclerc moves up to 2nd on the grid
The penalty has pushed Hamilton's Scuderia Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to second place on Sunday's grid, behind Norris.
World championship leader Kimi Antonelli has been promoted to third and Piastri to fourth.
However, Antonelli is under a separate investigation for allegedly failing to slow down for yellow flags when Max Verstappen spun on his final Q3 lap at the last corner.
Team response
Ferrari back Hamilton in post-penalty statement
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that any blame for the incident lies with the team and not Hamilton.
He admitted they informed Hamilton about Piastri but it was too late.
After qualifying, Hamilton himself said he was unaware of Piastri's approach until it was too late, adding that he thought all drivers had finished their laps.
Twitter Post
Lewis!
Lewis Hamilton handed a three-place grid penalty for "unnecessarily impeding" Oscar Piastri during Q3— Formula 1 (@F1) July 25, 2026
He'll start Sunday's Grand Prix from P5 on the grid#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/Rt7ST2AFd3
Twitter Post
Kimi!
Antonelli has been handed a three-place grid penalty ⬇️— Formula 1 (@F1) July 25, 2026
Kimi was adjudged to have not slowed sufficiently under single yellow flags at Turn 14 during Q3#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/NAuGWDPGB3
Information
Antonelli will start 7th behind Russell
Hamilton was first originally placed behind Antonelli after the penalty. Antonelli had originally qualified fourth. However, the Mercedes driver was then handed a three-place demotion himself for failing to slow sufficiently for yellow flags when Verstappen spun at the last corner. He will now start behind teammate George Russell at 7th.