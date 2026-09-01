SA's Lhuan-dre Pretorius slams his second T20I half-century: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius played a remarkable knock against Zimbabwe in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series in Windhoek. Smashing a fine 94 off 51 balls, Pretorius single-handedly propelled the Proteas to 185/7 in 20 overs. While the scoring rate dipped at the death, the SA batter missed his maiden T20I ton. He could have been SA's fourth centurion in the format.
Knock
Pretorius misses his ton
Electing to bat at Namibia Cricket Ground, SA saw a 68-run opening stand between Pretorius and Jordan Hermann.
Although the latter departed, Pretorius joined forces with Dewald Brevis, taking SA past 150.
While Zimbabwe triggered SA's collapse after the 16th over, Pretorius held his end. He fell in the 19th over to Brad Evans.
His knock had 12 fours and 3 sixes.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Pretorius, who made his T20I debut last year, has raced past 300 runs in the format.
In 16 T20Is, the Proteas batter has racked up 326 runs at an average of 20.37.
This was his second half-century in T20Is, and both of them have come away from home.
Pretorius has a strike rate of 141.73 in the format.
Information
Pretorius's T20 stats
According to Cricinfo, Pretorius now has 17 half-centuries in T20 cricket. His tally also includes a ton. In 89 T20s, the SA batter has compiled 2,288 runs at an average of around 26. His strike rate is over 147.