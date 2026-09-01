SA's Lhuan-dre Pretorius slams his second T20I half-century: Stats

Pretorius, who made his T20I debut last year, has raced past 300 runs in the format.

In 16 T20Is, the Proteas batter has racked up 326 runs at an average of 20.37.

This was his second half-century in T20Is, and both of them have come away from home.

Pretorius has a strike rate of 141.73 in the format.