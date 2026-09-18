2nd T20I, Liam Dawson rattles Sri Lanka with three-fer: Stats

Dawson's 3/32 from 4 overs saw him race to a tally of 39 scalps for England from 38 matches at 22.87.

In the previous match, he had bagged 2/23.

As per Cricinfo, Dawson owns a total of 14 wickets against Sri Lanka from 7 matches at 14.07.

Overall in 20 overs cricket, the 36-year-old has picked 314 wickets from 371 matches (243 innings).