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Home / News / Sports News / 2nd T20I, Liam Dawson rattles Sri Lanka with three-fer: Stats
2nd T20I, Liam Dawson rattles Sri Lanka with three-fer: Stats
England's Liam Dawson claimed a three-fer versus the Sri Lanka cricket team

2nd T20I, Liam Dawson rattles Sri Lanka with three-fer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 18, 2026
01:24 am
What's the story

England's Liam Dawson claimed a three-fer versus the Sri Lanka cricket team in the 2nd T20I held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Dawson claimed 3/32 from 4 overs. Sri Lanka managed a score of 149/9 in 20 overs and set hosts England a target of 150. Dawson was the pick of the English bowlers and made his presence felt to hurt the visiting side.

Information

Dawson spoils Sri Lanka's party

Sri Lankan openers added 56 runs and it was Dawson who broke the stand by dismissing Lahiru Udara in the 6th over. The very next ball saw Kamil Mishara depart as Sri Lanka were reduced to 56/2. In the 12th over, Dawson dismissed Dasun Shanaka to claim his 3rd wicket.

Numbers

Dawson gets to 14 wickets against the Lankans

Dawson's 3/32 from 4 overs saw him race to a tally of 39 scalps for England from 38 matches at 22.87.

In the previous match, he had bagged 2/23.

As per Cricinfo, Dawson owns a total of 14 wickets against Sri Lanka from 7 matches at 14.07.

Overall in 20 overs cricket, the 36-year-old has picked 314 wickets from 371 matches (243 innings).

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Dawson gets Udara!

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Two in two!

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