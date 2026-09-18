2nd T20I, Liam Dawson rattles Sri Lanka with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
England's Liam Dawson claimed a three-fer versus the Sri Lanka cricket team in the 2nd T20I held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Dawson claimed 3/32 from 4 overs. Sri Lanka managed a score of 149/9 in 20 overs and set hosts England a target of 150. Dawson was the pick of the English bowlers and made his presence felt to hurt the visiting side.
Information
Dawson spoils Sri Lanka's party
Sri Lankan openers added 56 runs and it was Dawson who broke the stand by dismissing Lahiru Udara in the 6th over. The very next ball saw Kamil Mishara depart as Sri Lanka were reduced to 56/2. In the 12th over, Dawson dismissed Dasun Shanaka to claim his 3rd wicket.
Numbers
Dawson gets to 14 wickets against the Lankans
Dawson's 3/32 from 4 overs saw him race to a tally of 39 scalps for England from 38 matches at 22.87.
In the previous match, he had bagged 2/23.
As per Cricinfo, Dawson owns a total of 14 wickets against Sri Lanka from 7 matches at 14.07.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, the 36-year-old has picked 314 wickets from 371 matches (243 innings).
Twitter Post
Dawson gets Udara!
The first of the night 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kpzCrQSgzl— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 17, 2026
Twitter Post
Two in two!
Two wickets in two balls 🤯— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 17, 2026
Liam Dawson strikes again 👏 pic.twitter.com/jFisSfNvWw