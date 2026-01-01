Listing Lionel Messi's illustrious feats at FIFA World Cups
What's the story
Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, recently announced his retirement from international football. The 39-year-old star confirmed his decision in an emotional social media post. Messi's journey with Argentina began in August 2005, when he made his debut against Hungary. He went on to net 125 international goals across 207 appearances. On this note, we look at Messi's numbers at the FIFA World Cup.
Feats
Most capped player in World Cup history
Messi left an indelible mark on the FIFA World Cup, having featured across six different editions.
With 34 matches under his belt, Messi is the most capped player in the competition's history.
No other player has even featured in 30 games.
While the Argentina star recorded 21 World Cup goals, only France's Kylian Mbappé has netted more (22).
Messi's tally of 12 WC assists is also the most for any player.
Career highlights
Stellar performance in 2014
Messi's World Cup journey began in 2006 when he scored his first goal against Serbia and Montenegro.
While he netted just once in the 2006 edition, the star player fired blanks in 2010.
In 2014, he scored four goals and led Argentina to the final. Messi won the Golden Ball for being the best player of the tournament.
Achievements
7 goals in 2022
In 2018, Messi scored one goal. However, it was in 2022 that the Argentine truly shone on the world stage.
He scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in Argentina's title triumph. This campaign earned him the Silver Boot and Golden Ball awards.
Messi was also sensational in the 2026 World Cup, though Argentina suffered a heartbreaking extra-time loss to Spain in the final.
The 39-year-old recorded eight goals and four assists, winning the Silver Ball and Silver Boot.
Feats
More World Cup feats for Messi
Messi happens to be the only player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches (4 in 2022 and 2 in 2026).
He is also one of the six men to have scored in their nation's first 5 games at a single World Cup.
As per Opta, the last two players to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open play chances in a World Cup match are Messi vs Egypt (2026) and Diego Maradona vs Belgium (1986).
Milestones
Age is no barrier for Messi
Having played the 2026 summit clash at the age of 39 years and 25 days, Messi is the oldest outfield player ever to appear in a World Cup final.
At 38 years and 357 days, he is also the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick.
Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players with goals in at least five different World Cup editions.
The latter has scored in six different competitions.