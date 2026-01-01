Listing Lionel Messi's illustrious feats at FIFA World Cups 

Messi left an indelible mark on the FIFA World Cup, having featured across six different editions.

With 34 matches under his belt, Messi is the most capped player in the competition's history.

No other player has even featured in 30 games.

While the Argentina star recorded 21 World Cup goals, only France's Kylian Mbappé has netted more (22).

Messi's tally of 12 WC assists is also the most for any player.