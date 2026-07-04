Lionel Messi: First player with 20 FIFA World Cup goals
What's the story
Lionel Messi has once again made history by scoring in his eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup match, a record that no other player has achieved. The Argentine captain scored the opening goal in the 29th minute of their Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde on Friday. The strike was also Messi's 20th overall in World Cups, further cementing his place among the all-time greats of the tournament.
Scoring streak
Golden Boot in sight for Messi
Messi's goal against Cape Verde not only extended his record to eight consecutive World Cup matches with a goal, but also took him ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the race for the tournament's top scorer. The 39-year-old now has seven goals in this year's tournament, one more than France's star forward. This puts him in pole position for the Golden Boot award as Argentina look to defend their title. Notably, Messi has never won the Golden Boot in past WC editions.
Record breaker
Messi's record-breaking World Cup journey
Before the match against Cape Verde, Messi had already set a new World Cup record by becoming the first player to make 30 FIFA World Cup appearances. He now holds the records for most World Cup appearances (30) and goals (20). While Mbappé (18) trails the Argentina legend in terms of WC goals, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (26) is second in terms of most WC appearances. Messi also owns the record for the most assists in the competition's history (9).
Records
More records for Messi
Messi, who is playing in his sixth World Cup, also became the first player in the history of the World Cup to score seven or more goals in two different editions of the tournament. He also netted seven goals in the 2022 edition. Overall, Messi has raced to 124 international goals for Argentina, second only to Portugal's Ronaldo (146).
Information
Narrow win for Argentina
Thanks to Messi's efforts, reigning champions Argentina narrowly defeated debutants Cape Verde 3-2 to secure their spot in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup. The match was held at Miami Stadium and witnessed an incredible display of resilience from the African side.