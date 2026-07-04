Lionel Messi: First player with 20 FIFA World Cup goals

Scoring streak

Golden Boot in sight for Messi

Messi's goal against Cape Verde not only extended his record to eight consecutive World Cup matches with a goal, but also took him ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the race for the tournament's top scorer. The 39-year-old now has seven goals in this year's tournament, one more than France's star forward. This puts him in pole position for the Golden Boot award as Argentina look to defend their title. Notably, Messi has never won the Golden Boot in past WC editions.