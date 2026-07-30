Lionel Messi resumes Inter Miami stint after FIFA World Cup
What's the story
Football legend Lionel Messi has returned to Inter Miami's training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 39-year-old superstar was spotted at the facility on Wednesday, days after Argentina's heartbreaking extra-time loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. A source confirmed to ESPN that Messi trained at full capacity on his return. Here are further details.
Personal matters
Messi's family challenges at the World Cup
Before returning to Miami, Messi spent a week in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.
He was accompanied by his father Jorge, 68, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. The family had revealed the health condition during the World Cup tournament.
Despite these personal challenges, Messi managed to score eight goals and provide four assists at the World Cup.
Post-match reflections
Messi's emotional post after World Cup loss
After Argentina's loss to Spain, Messi expressed his heartbreak and uncertainty about his international future.
He shared an emotional post on Instagram, saying, "The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal."
However, he also remembered the endearing moments from the tournament, such as their turnaround matches and the support of their country.
Golden Ball
Messi misses Golden Ball
Messi was eyeing a third FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, having won the prestigious award in 2014 and 2022.
After leading Argentina to the 2022 title, he powered them to a second successive final.
The 39-year-old recorded eight goals and four assists in the 853 minutes played. However, Rodri eclipsed Messi in the Golden Ball race despite scoring no goals.
The star midfielder was rewarded for his passing and possession, which helped Spain win the title.
Game impact
When will Messi return to action?
Messi missed Inter Miami's matches against Chicago Fire FC and CF Montreal last week. It was also confirmed that he wouldn't play in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game.
The exact date of his competitive return for Inter Miami remains unclear as the club prepares to face Columbus Crew in MLS on Saturday and start its Leagues Cup campaign against Liga MX's Atletico de San Luis on August 5.
Coach's statement
Rest is vital, says Inter Miami coach
Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos stressed on the importance of rest for players like Messi and his Argentina and Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.
"I believe, and I've said this several times, that rest is vital," he said. "It's part of an individual's growth and development. They need this time, and we are completely open to giving them whatever time they require."