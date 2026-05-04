These bowlers have clocked 200-plus IPL wickets 

Sunil Narine , the West Indies spinner, has become the first overseas cricketer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to complete 200 wickets. The spin wizard achieved this feat during Kolkata Knight Riders's match against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The milestone came as Narine took two wickets in his four-over spell, ending with match-winning figures of 2/31. On this note, we list down bowlers with 200-plus wickets in IPL history.

#3 Sunil Narine - 201 wickets Narine became the third bowler with this milestone as he took 197 matches to complete 200 IPL scalps (now 201) at 25.53. Having represented only KKR since the start of his IPL career in 2012, Narine also became the first bowler to complete 200 IPL scalps for a team. Narine, whose IPL economy is 6.79, is the only bowler to take 100-plus IPL wickets at a sub-7 economy rate. His tally includes seven four-fers and a fifer.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 215 wickets Earlier this season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first fast bowler to complete 200 IPL wickets. The current Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer raced to 215 wickets across 199 matches at 26.40. His economy rate is 7.68, as this tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. He is also Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time leading wicket-taker with a whopping tally of 157 wickets. Bhuvneshwar is also the only bowler to bag the Purple Cap in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).

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