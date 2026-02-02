Presenting bowlers with hat-tricks in ICC T20 World Cups

The ICC T20 World Cup is all about players making an impact and staying consistent. The past nine editions of the tournament have witnessed some exciting battles between the bat and the ball. One such spectacle is the hat-trick—a bowler taking three wickets in three consecutive deliveries. With the 2026 event being just around the corner, we take a look at all the hat-tricks recorded in T20 World Cups so far.

#1 Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, 2007 Australia's Brett Lee was the first bowler to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, doing so against Bangladesh in 2007. The fast bowler dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Alok Kapali in the 16th over of the Cape Town match. His figures of 3/27 helped Australia win by nine wickets as they restricted Bangladesh to just 123/8 while batting first.

#2 Curtis Campher vs Netherlands, 2021 Ireland's Curtis Campher made history by taking a double hat-trick against the Netherlands in the 2021 edition. He took four wickets in as many balls during the 10th over, dismissing Colin Ackermann, Ryan 10 Doeschate, Scott Edwards, and Roelof van der Merwe. Campher finished with 4/26 in his four overs as Ireland won by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga versus South Africa, 2021 Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his web against South Africa in the 2021 match in Sharjah. He took a hat-trick in the 18th over, dismissing Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Dwaine Pretorius. Despite his impressive figures of 3/20 in four overs, Sri Lanka lost the match by four wickets as South Africa successfully chased down their target.

#4 Kagiso Rabada vs England, Sharjah, 2021 South African pacer Kagiso Rabada also took a hat-trick in the 2021 event, against England. He was given the task of defending 13 runs in the final over, and he did it successfully by dismissing Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, and Chris Jordan off the first three balls. His figures of 3/48 helped South Africa win by 10 runs despite being expensive in his previous overs.

#5 Karthik Meiyappan vs Sri Lanka, 2022 In the 2022 Geelong affair, UAE's Karthik Meiyappan became the first player from an Associate team to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick. The leg-spinner took figures of 3/19 against Sri Lanka after dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka off successive deliveries in the 15th over. His brilliant performance helped restrict Sri Lanka to just 152/8 while batting first. However, UAE were folded for 73 in reply.

#6 Joshua Little vs New Zealand, 2022 Ireland pacer Joshua Little also made his mark with a memorable hat-trick against New Zealand in the 2022 T20 World Cup match in Hobart. He dismissed Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner on successive deliveries during the 19th over. Despite his impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs, New Zealand won comfortably by 35 runs with a total of 185/6.

#7 Chris Jordan vs United States of America, 2024 England pacer Chris Jordan entered the record books with an incredible hat-trick against the United States of America in the 2024 T20 WC match in Bridgetown. Jordan dismissed Corey Anderson (18.1 overs), Ali Khan (18.3), Nosthush Kenjige (18.4), and Saurabh Netravalkar (18.5) to complete his hat-trick. Notably, Jordan didn't concede a run in that over to finish with 4/10 from 2.5 overs. His efforts meant the USA were folded for 115, and England later won by 10 wickets.