After a stellar performance in the first ODI with a 51-ball 74, Kohli failed to live up to expectations in the aforementioned series.

His next three scores were 7,0, and 5.

This is just the second time in his career that he has scored three single-digit scores in a bilateral ODI series.

Kohli's average of 21.5 is his fourth-worst in an ODI series or tournament, where he has batted at least four times.