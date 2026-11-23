Recalling Virat Kohli's worst campaigns in an ODI series
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the Indian batting stalwart, has had a disappointing outing in the recent ODI series against hosts New Zealand. The right-handed batsman, known for his consistency and ability to score runs under pressure, struggled to find his form throughout the five-match ODI series. He averaged just 86 runs across four innings while averaging a paltry 21.5 in this series. On this note, we recall Kohli's worst ODI series or tournaments in terms of average (minimum four innings).
#4
21.5 vs New Zealand in 2026
After a stellar performance in the first ODI with a 51-ball 74, Kohli failed to live up to expectations in the aforementioned series.
His next three scores were 7,0, and 5.
This is just the second time in his career that he has scored three single-digit scores in a bilateral ODI series.
Kohli's average of 21.5 is his fourth-worst in an ODI series or tournament, where he has batted at least four times.
#3
18 vs England in 2014
India's 2014 tour of England is infamous for Kohli's struggles against the swinging deliveries.
Though most fans remember his struggles in the Test series, the ODI leg was no better for him.
After bagging a duck in the opener, Kohli's next three scores were 40, 1*, and 13.
Hence, his 54 runs in the series came at 18.
#2
16.75 in 2010 Asia Cup
Though India were crowned winners of the 2010 Asia Cup, Kohli had a tough run.
His four outings resulted in 11, 18, 10, and 28.
Despite not bagging any single-digit score, Kohli finished the competition with 67 runs at an average of 16.75.
Notably, the 28 came in the final against Sri Lanka.
#1
8 in Australia Tri-series (2015)
India's last ODI assignment before the 2015 World Cup was the Tri-Series in Australia, also involving England.
The Men in Blue couldn't win a single game in the series as Kohli endured a terrible run.
He couldn't reach double digits even once, as his scores were 9, 4, 3*, and 8.
As a result, Kohli averaged eight for his 24 runs in the series.