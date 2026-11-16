Litton Das breaks Mushfiqur's record with eighth Test ton: Stats

Opener Tanzid Hasan also chipped in with a solid 67, helping Bangladesh recover from an early onslaught by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

The fast bowler struck with his first ball of the series and eventually reduced Bangladesh to 22/3.

Bangladesh found stability through Tanzid and Hridoy (137), who added a 99-run partnership to revive the innings.

However, two more strikes from Rabada left Bangladesh at a precarious position of 121/5.