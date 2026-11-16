Litton Das breaks Mushfiqur's record with eighth Test ton: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh's Litton Das brought up a stunning hundred on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. His massive partnership with fellow centurion Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh recover from an early collapse. Litton, who remained unbeaten on 92 at stumps on Day 1, completed his ton on Day 2 morning. With this, he became the Bangladesh batter with the most Test tons as a designated wicket-keeper (7). Here are further details.
Match details
Bangladesh recover from early collapse
Opener Tanzid Hasan also chipped in with a solid 67, helping Bangladesh recover from an early onslaught by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.
The fast bowler struck with his first ball of the series and eventually reduced Bangladesh to 22/3.
Bangladesh found stability through Tanzid and Hridoy (137), who added a 99-run partnership to revive the innings.
However, two more strikes from Rabada left Bangladesh at a precarious position of 121/5.
Standout performance
A stunning stand between Litton and Hridoy
With half the side back in the pavilion, Litton joined Hridoy in the middle.
The duo produced a remarkable fightback, with Hridoy bringing up his second Test century in as many matches after his memorable double century against the West Indies earlier this month.
He eventually fell for a magnificent 137, which ended their mammoth 206-run partnership.
Litton, however, continued to bat well and brought up a sensational hundred.
The dasher departed for 120 off just 179 balls, hammering 14 fours and a six along the way.
Feat
Seventh ton as a keeper for Litton
This was Litton's seventh Test ton as a designated keeper - the most for a Bangladesh player.
As per Cricinfo, Litton broke the tie with Mushfiqur Rahim, who owns six such hundreds.
Overall, this was Litton's eighth Test ton, as he also owns 21 fifties across 60 Tests.
He has now raced to 3,684 runs at an average of 36.84. 379 of his runs have come across 13 innings versus SA at 29.15 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Feats
More feats for Litton
Litton went past 1,500 runs in away (home of opposition) Tests during his stay.
He now owns 1,563 across 30 Tests at an average of 30.64. This was his third hundred (50s: 7).
Litton also became the third Bangladesh keeper to slam a Test hundred outside Asia.
He has joined Mushfiqur (159 in Wellington, 2017 and 116 in Kingstown, 2014) and Khaled Mashud (103* in Gros Islet, 2004).
Mahmudullah's 150 vs Zimbabwe in Harare (2021) is the only higher score by a Bangladesh batter while batting at seven or lower outside Asia.
Record
Record stand with Hridoy
Litton and Hridoy recorded the highest partnership by a Bangladesh pair against South Africa for any wicket (206 runs).
The previous highest was 138 between Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in Mirpur in 2024.
This is also the highest stand by a Bangladesh pair for the sixth wicket or lower outside Asia.
Overall, this is Bangladesh's third-highest stand in these conditions.