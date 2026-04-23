Bangladesh's Litton Das slams his maiden ODI fifty against NZ

Knock

Shanto, Das rescue Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan in the first over after NZ elected to field. O'Rourke, who gave Bangladesh the blow, knocked over Tanzid Hasan Tamim in his next over. Soumya Sarkar was his third victim (9th over), leaving Bangladesh at 32/3. Shanto and Das then added 160 runs, getting Bangladesh past 190. In the 39th over, Jayden Lennox curt short Das's knock, which had 3 fours and a six.