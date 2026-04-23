Bangladesh's Litton Das slams his maiden ODI fifty against NZ
What's the story
Bangladesh racked up 265/8 (50 overs) against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Chattogram. The hosts were powered by a 160-run stand between Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto. This rescued Bangladesh, who were struggling at 32/3. While Shanto slammed a century, Das scored 76 off 91 balls. The latter scored his maiden ODI half-century against the Kiwis.
Knock
Shanto, Das rescue Bangladesh
Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan in the first over after NZ elected to field. O'Rourke, who gave Bangladesh the blow, knocked over Tanzid Hasan Tamim in his next over. Soumya Sarkar was his third victim (9th over), leaving Bangladesh at 32/3. Shanto and Das then added 160 runs, getting Bangladesh past 190. In the 39th over, Jayden Lennox curt short Das's knock, which had 3 fours and a six.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, this was Das's maiden half-century against NZ in ODIs. He now has 207 runs from 14 ODI innings at 15.92 in this regard. Overall, Das raced to his 13th half-century in the 50-over format. His tally also includes 5 tons. In 101 matches, the Bangladesh batter has 2783 runs at an average of 30.58 (SR: 85.63).