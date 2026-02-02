Liverpool agree £60m deal for Rennes's Jeremy Jacquet: Details here

Liverpool have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Rennes for the transfer of highly-rated center-back Jeremy Jacquet. The deal, which is worth up to £60 million, will see the 20-year-old Frenchman move to Anfield in the summer. Liverpool will pay a fixed fee of £55 million with an additional £5 million in performance-related add-ons. As per reports, Jacquet will have his Liverpool medical in England on Deadline Day before going back to Rennes for the season remainder.

Transfer strategy Chelsea were also in the race for Jacquet Jacquet was also a target for Chelsea, who had proposed the same deal as Liverpool. However, in light of Mamadou Sarr's return to Chelsea and Josh Acheampong's stay, the player opted for a move to Liverpool. The decision was likely influenced by Chelsea's already stacked squad with young center-backs such as Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo among others.

Squad dynamics Limited options for Liverpool in defense Liverpool's center-back options are limited to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, both of whom are the only fit senior players in that position. Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are injured. With Konate's contract expiring at the end of the season, Jacquet could play a more regular role in Liverpool's defense as they look to strengthen their squad for future seasons.

Career A look at the player's club career journey Jacquet made his debut for Rennes B and scored three times in 31 matches. Overall for the senior Rennes side, he has made 31 appearances, including 19 this season. He was loaned out to Clermont in 2023-24. He clocked six appearances in Ligue 1. Last season, he made 18 appearances for Clermont and scored two goals in Ligue 2. He also spent half of the season at Rennes, making 11 appearances.

