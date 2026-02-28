Liverpool outclass West Ham United 5-2 in Premier League

Liverpool FC delivered a dominant performance against West Ham United , winning 5-2 in Matchweek 28 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday. The game was marked by Liverpool's impressive set-piece execution, with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, and Alex Mac Allister. The victory was especially important for Liverpool as they continue to fight for European qualification spots. Here are further details.

Tactical advantage Liverpool take 3-goal lead in 1st half Liverpool's first-half performance was a masterclass in set-piece efficiency, with three goals coming from corners. Ekitike opened the scoring early in the match, followed by van Dijk and Mac Allister finding the net. The goals highlighted West Ham's struggles with defending dead-ball situations, having already conceded a league-high 15 goals from corners this season.

Game dynamics What happened in the 2nd half? Despite their defensive woes, West Ham managed to find the net early in the second half. Tomas Soucek teamed up on a counterattack to give the Hammers a glimmer of hope. However, Liverpool quickly responded with Cody Gakpo scoring their fourth goal before Jeremie Frimpong forced an own goal from Axel Disasi late in the match.

Advertisement

Information A look at the points table With this win, the Reds have moved to 5th in the Prmeier League standings. After 28 matches, Arne Slot's men own 48 points. They claimed their 14th win of the season. West Ham remain 18th with 25 points on board. This was theitr 15th defeat of the season.

Advertisement

Stats Massive records made as Liverpool find joy As per Opta, Liverpool are the second team in Premier League history to score three goals from corners in the first half of a match, after Manchester United against Leicester City in September 2016. Only John Terry (41) has more Premier League goals among central defenders, excluding penalties, in the competition's history than van Dijk (28). As per Squawka, Liverpool have won their last 11 home games against West Ham across all competitions. In this run, they have scored 35 goals.