AS Monaco hand Liverpool a 3-2 defeat at Anfield

"It was quite similar to the game against Leeds," Iraola told LFCTV after the match.

"We played a good first half but we don't have much more in terms of the level required to play like this. And then they were much better in the second half."

"In the same way we were better in the first half, they were much better in the second half and they deserved to turn around the game. [A lot of the senior players] were at different levels but mostly they were in a good place," he added.